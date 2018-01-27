Govt to remove street kids Government will soon launch a social protection programme aimed at removing street kids from the streets by empowering their parents and guardians.

The new social protection programme will target street kids in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces where streetism is rife.

Community Development and Social Services Minister Emerine Kabanshi said the programme is designed to alleviate poverty in the families so that children do not go on the streets to beg.

Mrs. Kabanshi said the programme will be launched in Mufulira on the Copperbelt as a pilot project and later be rolled out to all parts of the country where streetism is endemic.

The Minister was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II in Chongwe District after officiating a Decentralization workshop for her Ministry staff.

Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sport recently discovered that most of the street kids begging on the streets have families but have been forced on the roads due to poverty.

The traditional leader said government should work with traditional leaderships in the country to address challenges that affect people.

The traditional leader said government should work with traditional leaderships in the country to address challenges that affect people.

She said traditional leaders are a better link between the people and the government hence the need to utilize them to reach the people on various programmes.