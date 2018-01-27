Don’t return to streets, council appeals to vendors The Ndola City Council has appealed to street vendors to adhere to its directives not to trade from the central business district in order to keep the city clean and prevent outbreaks diseases such as cholera.

Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the local authority was aware that some street vendors have developed a habit of going back to the streets between 16:00 and 17:00 hours.

Ms. Mwanza said the council, in conjunction with Zambia National Service and the Zambia police, have started apprehending street vendors who sell their merchandise on the streets around that time.

She added that the mandate of the council was to ensure that all street vendors who were removed from the streets are given trading spaces at designated markets.

She has since advised traders to trade from designated areas in order to prevent the outbreak of water borne diseases such as cholera.

Ms. Mwanza said this would make it easy for the local authority to collect garbage and clean the market surroundings.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mwanza has advised Ndola residents to report council officers are allegedly involved in giving out vending spaces in town to the local authority or nearest police station.

And Christopher Chileshe, a trader at Gabon Masala market, has called on the local authority to put up stringent measures that would deter vendors from slowly going back to the streets.