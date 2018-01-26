Prophet Amata arrest disappoints the clergy United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has referred to the Nigerian Pastor who was arrested with drugs as unfortunate.

UCZ Bishop Sidney Sichilima said the people appointed as prophets are supposed to lead an exemplary life to the people around them.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS yesterday, Bishop Sichilima disclosed that the situation is not good for a leader.

He noted that men of GOD should not involve themselves in misconducts such as drug trafficking.

The 42 year old Nigerian Prophet Isaac Julias Amata arrested for trafficking in Ephedrine is a well know prophet who correctly prophesied President Lungu’s election victories in 2015 and 2016.

Bishop sichilima stated that the situation was disappointing on the religious point of view because men of GOD are supposed to bear good fruits always.

He said the moral standards from men of God are supposed to be beyond reproach for many people to look up to them.

The Bishop said drug trafficking is not good for either civic, political or especially religious leaders who are supposed to lead everyone by example.

He further urged men of God not to get swayed from God's calling for personal interests but that, they should follow Jesus's example to help the people that believe in them.