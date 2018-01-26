Kambwili fails to appear in court, he is unwell National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili’s case has been adjourned to January 29 for plea.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has adjourned the case following an application by Mr Kambwili’s lawyers stating that their client is unwell.

And Mr. Kambwili is this afternoon expected to be questioned by Woodlands Police’s anti fraud unit at 14:30 Hours.

Early this week, the NDC Consultant was charged with three counts of forgery, altering false documents and giving false information.

According to Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the charges against Mr Kambwili were not politically motivated but purely criminal matters.

“We have charged Hon. Chishimba Kambwili with three counts as follows: 1. Forgery which is contrary to section 342, 2. Uttering False documents contrary to section 352 and Giving False Information to a public officer contrary to section 125 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He will appear in Court soon,” Said Ms Katongo

“As Police, we wish to state that the summoning of Hon. Kambwili has nothing to do with politics as he insinuated when he addressed the media yesterday but that this is purely a criminal matter.”

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Freedom Fighters Association Chairperson, Aaron Kambatika has advised Roan Patriotic Front(PF) Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to show respect to the office of the President.

Mr. Kambatika said it shameful to see the levels of indiscipline and insults showered to the office of the President.

He has since urged Mr. Kambwili to show respect to the President’s office as the continued insults on President Edgar Lungu by the former Chief Government Spokesperson are inappropriate.

He stated that President Edgar Lungu is older than Mr. Kambwili and as an Association for freedom fighters, they feel the Head of State deserves utmost respect from the Roan Constituency law maker.

Mr. Kambatika said Mr. Kambwili should realise that leadership comes from God, adding that him (Mr. Kambwili ) has put it on record that he wants to be republican President but wondered how can be one if he does not respect the office and its bearer.

Mr. Kambatika has urged Mr. Kambwili to inspire young people though good leadership than uttering language which is far from the qualities of good leadership.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS by Luanshya District Freedom Fighters Association. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: