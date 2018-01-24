President Lungu to get tough on Ministers President Edgar Lungu says there is need to strengthen supervision of officers charged with the responsibility of implementing government development projects across the country if benefits are to trickle down to ordinary Zambians.

President Lungu said his tour of development projects in Muchinga Province have brought out glaring issues of lack of supervision on projects by supervising officers.

The President said this upon arrival in Lusaka from his four-day tour of developmental projects in Muchinga Province.

“What has come out of this tour is that there is lack of supervision on the part of ministers, permanent secretaries, managers and others involved in overseeing territories such as provinces,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu regretted that infrastructure projects have stalled in the region and implementing officers were attributing this to lack of funding.

The President challenged implementing officers to substantiate their claims of lack of funding when resources are readily available for even distribution to finish pending infrastructure projects across the country.

The Head of State said he will now take matters into his own hands and supervise ministers and their permanent secretaries in order to oversee their territories and areas of jurisdiction and control so that development projects are implemented and completed on time.

President Lungu said he could not rule out politicking in the implementation of the infrastructure projects as suggested by ordinary citizens who wonder why projects in Muchinga province, which started much earlier than in other regions, are still lagging behind.

He said he will ensure that there is equitable distribution of resources in both strongholds for the opposition and PF so that people benefit from the projects.

Mr. Lungu said he will sack ministers who will fail to supervise developmental projects whose benefits Zambians must start enjoying.

“The buck stops at me. So before I am fired I have to fire those that are not working,” he said.

He added that, “People think that I am cheating because when you go there, they ask why projects in Southern province are funded and here they are not”.

He said it was scandalous for him and his ministers to just sit in state house and their ministerial offices when people want development in their areas.

He cited the provincial police command building which he inspected about ten months ago but has still to date not been completed simply because no one has followed up to get the outstanding required K8 million to finish up the building.

President Lungu challenged leaders to take stock of their responsibilities and said he will call for a meeting with respective provincial ministers and their officials to see the best ways of completing the projects.

He has since directed government ministers and officials to stop the blame game and rather engage in consultations to find amicable ways of distributing national resources even in the quest to develop the country.

The President said he will also travel to other regions of the country to see how far government developmental projects have progressed so that Zambians can benefit from them.

He was welcomed back to Lusaka by Vice President Inonge Wina, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, some Cabinet Ministers, Defence Chiefs and senior government and party officials.