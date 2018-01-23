Police arrest Chishimba Kambwili Police this morning arrested and charged National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili at Lusaka Central Police slapping him with three counts of Forgery, uttering false documents and presenting a false document to a public officer.

Mr. Kambwili who is also Roan PF Member of Parliament and NDC Consultant arrived at 10:00 hours in the the company of his Secretary General Mwenya Musenge and they were quickly ushered into the interrogation room.

NDC cadres remained outside the station chanting anti-PF slogans, with one of the cadres carrying a mattress for Mr. Kambwili in anticipation that Mr Kambwili will be arrested and detained.

Police had to fire teargas canisters to disperse the NDC supporters.

About 30 minutes later, however, some machete-carrying PF cadres arrived on the scene and attacked their opponents, injuring about four NDC cadres in the process; one of whom was badly hurt on the forehead and had to be rushed to the hospital by an emergency vehicle from Levy Mall.

A security guard at Levy Mall was also caught up in the attack and has been injured

By time of publishing, Mr. Kambwili has been detained but his lawyers are currently organizing bond.

And in a brief interview at the police station, Mr Kambwili said he is not scared of President Edgar Lungu ‘s arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders.

Mr. Kambwili described President Lungu as a brutal coward who was using police to intimidate innocent souls.

Earlier police refused Mr. Kambwili to carry with him a mattress to the police cells.

Mr Kambwili was later released on bond. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: