Leave firing of erring members to me- Lungu President Edgar Lungu has warned party members who are suggesting firing of some PF party members to stop since he has more information from the intelligence on who to fire.

The President stated that those that were calling for the dismissal of certain Ministers needed to know that fitting into a work pattern and producing results was not immediate nor easy but that, like in a game of football whose duration was 90 Minutes, the Ministers too needed enough time to perform.

Addressing a congregation in Chinsali, the head of State said that that the decision to fire should be left to him as he had sufficient intel on all his appointees and knew who was performing and who was lagging behind.

“Because I am being told all the time that if only you can fire so and so, then things will move. But Remember, I promised you when I was forming Cabinet that I am the coach. Am the owner of the team . And I am the one who knows how the match is being played. So those that are not performing, I will remove one by one and replace them with others because the fact is we are not few. We are plenty and we are all intelligent, ” he ssaid

“What am saying is that leave me alone to work with my team and I’ll decide who to substitute and at what point in time. Our 90 minutes run from 2011 to 2015, it ended. 2016 we started a new one and we are running 90 Minutes from 2016 to 2021. And I’ll know who to substitute and when. Napapata, leave my Ministers to work and if they are not working well, go and talk to them ‘ati eshako ifi ne fi ne fi’.” He added .

He stated that those that were going to him seeking dismissal of their collegues were wasting their time .

“The Ministers are living on this earth. In this Zambia. In this Country. If they don’t do something right, just go and whisper to them. Don’t come to me and say fire so and so. Be your brothers keeper. Go to your fellow Minister and advise him, how about working like this? ” he said.

He stated that if their way of doing things was going to be to go to him and ask him to dismiss a fellow Minister, it would be them that he would fire.

"There are People who think they are better than others. But as Father said, they too will get an opportunity to lead. As for now, its our time to lead and I ask them to step aside and allow us to work. Thank you very much." The President said in conclusion.