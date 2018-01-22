Former TIZ Director appointed Zambia Deputy High Commissioner to Botswana High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Gaborone, Botswana has announced the arrival of newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Goodwell Lungu.

Mr. Lungu will replace outgoing Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Wesley Chikwamu who concludes his six years of distinguished service at the Mission.

This is according to a statement released by Press Secretary at the Zambian High Conmission in Bostwana Kasabo S. Kalusa.

A seasoned public administrator, Mr. Lungu was head of Community Relations for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for eight years and also served as Executive Director of Transparency International Zambia chapter for 12 years before retiring in 2016.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Brig. Gen. Patrick Tembo has expressed profound gratitude to the outgoing Deputy High Commissioner for his service to the Zambian Community in Botswana and the nation at large and has wished him success and providence in his future endeavours.

He has further implored the Zambian Community in Botswana to welcome Deputy High Commissioner Lungu by providing the necessary support and cooperation as he takes up his new responsibilities. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: