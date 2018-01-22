Former NW Province Minister Kafwaya battling for life after car accident Former Northwestern province minister Dawson Kafwaya and four others are battling for their lives in Solwezi General hospital after a road traffic accident after the vehicle they were in overturned several times on Solwezi-Chingola road.

The accident is believed to have happened due to excessive speed.

ZANIS reports that Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka has confirmed the accident which claimed a life adding that it happened last night around 23:20 hours about 10 kilometers east of Solwezi.

Mr Daka said the driver of the Toyota Hilux registration number ALX 4876, Smart Kafwaya, 22, careered off the road after failing to negotiate a curve and overturned several times.

He said one passenger only identified as Luwaisha was reported dead on arrival at Solwezi general hospital due to suspected spinal injury.

Mr Daka said Dawson Kafwaya, 33, who is also former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament sustained a deep cut on the forehead, cut on the nose, upper lip and right fingers.

He said others who include the driver and two females identified as Shilla Manda, 21, and Melody Shamamba, 28, are nursing bruises and general body pains.

Mr Daka said the four survivors are admitted to Solwezi general hospital while the body of the deceased is lying in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The provincial Police chief said the driver will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.