Antonio Mwanza ditches FDD, joins PF FDD Spokesperson and Deputy National Secretary Antonio Mwanza has defected to the ruling Patriotic Front party.

Mr Mwanza was received at the PF Secretariat by PF officials among Secretary General Davies Mwila, his deputy Mumbi Phiri and National Youth Chairperson Stephen Kampyongo.

Mr Mwanza who is also former UNZASU President had hinted yesterday on his Facebook page that he was abandoning the FDD.

He posted, "It is finished!I have done my part.I have put my heart and my soul in this thing and my conscience is clear. And iam sure that any honest human being will be proud of my contributions but i guess it's time to go. It's time for new challenges, new thinking and a new dawn. Aluta Continua!!!!"