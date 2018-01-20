Ignore emerging political parties-Lungu PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians not to be swayed by emerging political parties whose agenda is to destabilise the operations of the Government.

President Lungu observed that there was a growing trend of some leaders of emerging political parties bent on insults and destabilising the operations of Government.

He, however, said he would not sink low to respond to any allegations and insults from such political party leaders and urged his members to do the same.

The President was speaking yesterday when he made a stop over in Mbala District at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Samora Machel Air Force Base enroute to Muchinga Province.

“The Patriotic Front stands on the truth and works for the people. Lets show them the world we are doing, do not be provoked by leaders and vengeance of some political parties being formed to insult people.

“Some people have nothing to lose but we have everything to lose. Youths should not respond to insults from such leaders because you will be like them, let’s just do what is correct’, let’s show them our works,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu also said he would embark on a countrywide tour to check on the developmental issues and ensure that the operations were going according to government plans.

He said his intention was to ensure that all officers including ministers, District Commissioners, Councillors work accordingly.

“I will not allow anyone to be getting treasury money in the pretext of working when infact they are not doing their work,” the President said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu told reporters that there was a possibility that the country may have low yields this year due to the unpredictable weather pattern the country was currently experiencing.

He however, said there would be no maize shortages as the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) had enough stocks.

President Lungu has therefore, advised FRA and farmers to ensure that the maize that the country had was utilised properly.

“We don’t know yet if we will have low yields, we are asking the Minister of agriculture to give us an indication but she said it’s too early to give that focus.

“But from a layman’s perception we are going to have a poor harvest. We have taken stock of what FRA has in the reserves and we are comfortable. But it also depends on how well we will manage the utilisation of that maize which is in stock,” he said.

President Lungu also appreciated the rise in copper price but, emphasized the need for Zambia to focus more on agriculture.

“Let us appreciate Copper but let us not lose focus on the main activity which is agriculture. We have said that copper has been a deception product one to two years it’s up then the other year it drops,” he said. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: