President Lungu expected in Muchinga province for a three day official visit. President Edgar Lungu is this Saturday, January 20, 2018 expected to be in Muchinga Province for a three day official visit.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba revealed this during a provincial heads of department meeting.

Dr. Kalumba revealed that the President Lungu is expected to arrive in Chinsali at 09:00 hours on Saturday.

According to a tentative programme availed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today, the head of state will on Saturday check on the on-going works at Chinsali first level general hospital and later on hold meetings with chiefs and party officials as well as touring the markets.

Dr. Kalumba said on Sunday, the President will congregate with Christians at St. John’s Catholic Church before proceeding to commissioning the police headquarters building.

Other projects which Mr. Lungu will visit are the 30 staff houses, water plant and the four storey provincial administration building.

The President is on Monday morning expected to travel to Nakonde and Mafinga districts to check on developmental projects taking place there.

Mr. Lungu is also expected to visit Chama, Lavushimanda and Kanchibiya districts where he will address members of the general public.