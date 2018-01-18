Govt can’t run on social media-Chasaya The Civil Service Commission has warned civil servants not to discuss government issues on Social media.

Chairman for the Civil Service Commission Dickson Chasaya disclosed that civil servants should not discuss any government issues on social media with the people they socialize with.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Commission Chairman further stated that civil servants should not discuss anything with the media on governmental issues.

He said no officer below the rank of the Permanent Secretary should give interviews to the media or discuss government business without the permission of the controlling officers.

Mr. Chasaya has however urged the civil servants to uphold their ethics as it will help them work accordingly in their execution of duty.

He explained that civil servants should be obedient, patient, and should always be secretive with anything to do with government affairs.

Mr. Chasaya encouraged all civil servants to mind what they do and behave in public and the people they meet.

He said Permanent Secretaries have always given guidance on the way the civil servants need to behave in the public domain.

Mr. Chasaya said that government cannot be run on social media, hence anyone found wanting will be dealt with.

He said with the coming up of the Smart Zambia, government is able to trace all the civil servants that are discussing government issues on social media.