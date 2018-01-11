Siliya denies calling Kalaba impotent Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has expressed sadness with the fake news circulating online that she called former Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba a holistically impotent man .

Ms Siliya has further urged the general public to treat such News as fake as she did not issue such a statement.

“I did not call Honorable Kalaba a holistically impotent man, he was my colleague just a few weeks ago and I can not go to the media to start insulting him or calling him names , I had an interview with the Daily Nation Newspaper they wanted to hear from me on the allegations by Kalaba that the entire government is corrupt, the real story is in the daily nation publication of Wednesday January 10,2018 on page . I called the allegations by Hon Kalaba that government is corrupt as Smear tantrums without evidence and said they are tantamount to sabotage ” Hon Siliya said

Some online media publications namely Lusaka Times and Zambian Watchdog yesterday Published a fake story with the Headline “AGRICULTURE MINISTER DORA SILIYA SAYS FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER HARRY KALABA IS A HOLISTICALLY IMPOTENT MAN WHOSE CLAIMS OF CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT ARE BASELESS” alleging that the said words were said by Hon Dora Siliya when infact not .

An extract from the Daily Nation newspaper shows that Hon Siliya did not say any of the words being directed to her by the two online medias , below is the full interview she had with Daily nation newspaper and was published in their Wednesday 10th January publication .

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba’s claims of corruption in government are smear corruption tantrums without any evidence, tantamount to sabotage – SAYS AGRICULTURE MINISTER DORA SILIYA.

Ms. Siliya said it is extremely disheartening that Mr. Kalaba is beginning to have delusions on corruption in government without substantiating his blanket claims, which are only damaging his reputation.

Ms. Siliya said it is time that Zambians began to question the motives of those who continue to accuse others, especially in government of corruption with no due process and remains hopeful that Mr. Kalaba would reflect and desist from disparaging government.

“Mr. Kalaba was a colleague of mine until a few days ago. I would have expected more from him in terms of specific allegations so that the country is clear, because these tantrums on blanket corruption do not help.” Ms. Siliya said.

Ms. Siliya who is Petauke Central Member of Parliament said this against the resignation of Harry kalaba from his ministerial job who cited corruption and greediness for his decision.

She said mere smear corruption tantrums as a way of managing the fight against corruption only damages the country’s economic development with many corruption cases taken to court on flimsy grounds purely because of politics.

Ms. Siliya told the Daily Nation in an interview that there could be corruption incidences which the Auditor General’s report highlights, but should not be used as part of smear campaigns.

She further called for some modicum of decency when dealing with government issues especially considering that all former ministers are bound by the ministerial code of ethics.

“How much money have we lost for clean water, drugs and desks because of flimsy cases in court over corruption perceptions? Let’s fight real corruption and not perception which just damages all of us as Zambians.” She said.

She has challenged Mr. Kalaba to explain why he did not report the allegations while still in government and his holier than others attitude that has suddenly got over him to see corruption now.

Ms. Siliya said it is now time that even the Auditor General's report was put into context so that cases of misappropriation from 2 years ago were not seen by the public to be recent even when government had already taken corrective measures.