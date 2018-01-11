President Lungu nominates Mumbi Phiri as M P President Edgar Lungu has nominated Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri as Member of Parliament.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda disclosed the appointment in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Mr. Chanda said President Lungu’s decision to nominate Mrs. Phiri as an MP is in accordance of Article 69 (1) of the constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Mrs. Phiri returns to Parliament as a Law Maker having being Munali Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2011 before President Michael Sata sent her into diplomatic service as High Commissioner to Kenya.

She has been PF Deputy Secretary General and Member of the Central Committee since her appointment by President Lungu in May 2015.

Meanwhile, State House has advised the media and general public that State House Press Office will now always stamp and circulate all its statements in PDF or JPEG formats in its ongoing efforts to curb the rampant cases of forged media statements being issued by fraudsters.

Mr. Chanda said that all statements will also be duly signed and initialed on each page.

Recently, State House urged the Zambia Police and Zambia Information Communication and Technology Authority (ZICTA) to arrest the escalating broadcast of forged State house statements on social media.