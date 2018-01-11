Chomba Chella appointed as Chief Electoral Officer The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appointed Mr. Chomba Chella as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The appointment is with effect from Thursday 1st February, 2018.

Announcing the appointment, Commission Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu said the Commission had resolved to appoint Mr. Chella as Chief Electoral Officer during a Special Commission meeting held on Wednesday, 10th January 2018.

“Kindly accord him all the co-operation that he will require as he discharges his duties and join me in congratulating him for this achievement,” the Chairperson stated.

Before his appointment as CEO, Mr. Chella was Director – Electoral Operations.

He joined the Commission in 2012. Previously Mr. Chella worked as Executive Director at the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue.

He also served as Coordinator for the Oasis Forum and Director for Habitat for Humanity, Zambia and Bostwana.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Chella was Acting CEO.

He took over from Ms. Priscilla Isaac whose contract ended in August, 2017.

This is according to a statement issued by ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse.