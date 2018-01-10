Govt allows Churches to congregate The Government has relaxed its ban on Church meetings and has allowed Church members outside the Cholera epicenters to congregate.

The state has however advised Churches against busing members from areas that are not seriously affected by Cholera.

These are some of the resolutions arrived at after a multi-sectoral team assembled to handle the Cholera epidemic met with some Church leaders and representatives from the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) to discuss the issue of Church congregations outside the epicenter of the Cholera epidemic.

There has been an outcry from mainly Evangelical Pastors over the ban on Church meetings in Lusaka following the Cholera outbreak.

The ban saw armed military personal storm Churches over the weekend and dispersed gatherings, much to the anger and annoyance of some Church goers.

But Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has advised that Churches who are outside the epicenter can congregate.

Dr Chilufya said Churches must however ensure that sanitary conditions and standards are heightened including hand washing facilities, wash soap or hand sanitisers at the entrance and near sanitation facilities must be introduced where these are not already available.

He said Churches should use the church gatherings as opportunities to educate congregants on matters relating to Cholera.

The Health Minister has also implored all relevant law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya has disclosed that 95 new Cholera cases were recorded in the last 24 Hours, 83 of them in Lusaka, bringing the cumulative figure to 2905 cases recorded.

He said one death was also recorded bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 61 in Lusaka and 67 country wide.

And Dr Chilufya this morning flagged off the Oral Cholera Vaccine programme in Lusaka in an effort to contain the spread of Vibrio Cholerae.

Dr. Chilufya also vaccinated himself in the company of Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri, UN Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga.

The exercise which has received positive response from Kanyama residents is targeted to capture 2 million residents.