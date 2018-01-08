LWSC water not contaminated-Minister Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Lloyd Kaziya has said government will continue to provide free water services in cholera prone areas.

Speaking in Lusaka today during the daily cholera brief, Mr. Kaziya clarified that Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) is not providing contaminated water as earlier reported in the media.

He said LWSC water is safe and clean for use adding that the commodity being provided to various parts of the city is treated from the Lumumba treatment plant.

He has since appealed to residents living in cholera prone areas to stop using water from shallow wells even if it is just for washing.

Mr. Kaziya said in order for the country to successfully fight cholera, there was need for change of mindsets and practicing of good hygiene.

And Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa said government was working hard to ensure that the cholera epidemic is halted.

Ms. Chalikosa has meanwhile commended the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) for donating assorted items valued at K100, 000 towards fighting cholera.

She said the donation, which consists of work suits, wheelbarrows, gloves and spades, will help in cleaning up the city and rid it of cholera.

Ms. Chalikosa said those that are willing to donate towards the cholera fight and are outside Lusaka should do so through provincial centres.