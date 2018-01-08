Bishop condemns ban on Church gatherings “When the Ministry of Health and authorities begin to think the Church is a victim and not part of the solution then we have a problem in the Christian Nation,” Liberty Christian Centre Bishop Eddie Mulenga has warned.

On Sunday, military police stormed various Churches in Lusaka and disrupted church services as part of the Cholera prevention techniques.

But Bishop Mulenga said the Church should be seen to be part of the solution and not the victim.

“When South Africa or Zimbabwe had this crisis they did not close churches but we do?!

(Im not one that calls Cholera a spirit) Except I believe the devil is laughing now,” he said.

Bishop Mulenga said he believes that the when a nation has a crisis, the Church should be called to be part of the finding of the Solution.

“The Pastor is a communicator who could help educate on the pandemic and the Church could have been mobilized to help in cleaning up the communities and curb the spread,” he said.

Bishop Mulenga said “the Church has been called up to pray on other crisis, but this one , the church is stopped to gather in worship and ask God’s help?

“And the “Technocrats now educate us that we can pray home”?! The Church could have led in example with simple basic sanitizers entering the buildings and avoid drinks and food to have the membership know the severity of this outbreak.”

On Sunday, Police stormed Saint Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church in Lusaka’s Bauleni demanding that the Sunday Mass be halted and congregants disperse.

Police also dispersed Kabwata St Paul’s UCZ Congregants and some teargas was used to resisting congregants.

And heavily armed Soldiers beat up a Jehovah’s Witnesses branch in Lusaka’s Kamwala area over banned church services.

Church members and leaders were beaten up by a combined team of military personel after they attempted to gather for a church service.

While some churches have complied, a few others have opted to go ahead with their worship services.

A few minutes into the church service, a Land cruiser full of military personnel and police officers landed at the church premises and ordered the church leaders to stop the service— according to an eye witnesses.

“When the leaders tried to resist the order, the soldiers just started beating up the leaders. When the members tried to protest, they were also slapped. That’s how everyone scampered in different directions,” said an eye witness.

The church has now been closed.

This is in response to government's directive that gatherings of any nature are avoided following the outbreak of cholera that has hit Lusaka.