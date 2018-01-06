Kapata Suspends Chongwe Council Land Agency The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Jean Kapata has with immediate effect suspended the Principal – Agency relationship for Chongwe District Council as created under Paragraph 3 of land circular No 1 of 1985.

In a statement made available to the media, the Minister said that the council in Chongwe has been allocationg land without following any laid down procedure.

“I have noted that your council has continued allocating land known as Quarantine land in Chongwe without following any laid down procedure and contrary to the consent judgement” stated the letter in part.

The Statement further said that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources was concerned with Local Authorities who have continued to allocate land in their respective areas without following the laid down procedures. This situation has resulted in bringing the office of Commissioner of Lands in disrepute and rendering it ineffective.

The suspension is with immediate effect. In the meantime the Minister expects the Chongwe District Council to hand over all applications for land to the office of the Commissioner of Lands.

The Minister has added that during this period of the suspension, all fresh applications should be directed to the Commissioner of Lands. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: