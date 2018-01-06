Expel Harry Kalaba-Luapula PF demands All Luapula Province PF structures on Friday marched in solidarity with President Edgar Lungu and called for the expulsion of former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba from the party.

About 700 PF cadres from the 12 constituencies in Luapula province petitioned Provincial Minister Nixon Chilangwa demanding expulsion of Mr Kalaba who is also Bahati Member of Parliament.

The cadres mostly the youths and women marched from Chilyapa market to the provincial administration office and demanded that Mr. Kalaba leaves the PF as he could not continue serving as MP in a party he has labeled corrupt.

Luapula Province PF secretary Francis Musunga, who led the march, challenged Mr. Kalaba to resign as member of parliament.

“What you are seeing here today are members from all structures in the province. There are about 700 people here and we have we marched to send a message of support President Edgar Lungu who is also the president of our party PF,”he said.

"We also petitioned that Honorable Kalaba has resigned as Foreign Affairs Minister and he is actually saying he cannot work with people who are corrupt. But it is us as PF who put him in that position as member of parliament. Why should he keep his position? So we are challenging him to resign or else we have submitted the matter before the central committee who are going to decide the issue. What we are pushing for is that he be removed as member of parliament for Bahati," Mr. Musunga narrated.