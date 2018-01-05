Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park Pledges to ‘Open Doors’ to the Youth of Zambia

Lusaka, 05 January 2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park today announced it will hire more than 100 people for various positions in the soon-to-be operational hotel, including in the Housekeeping, Front Office, Food & Beverage Service and Food & Beverage Culinary departments.

The recruitment process will start with candidates being invited to apply on Taleo, which is a cloud based online platform. All positions will go live on www.jobs.hilton.com by

9th January 2018 and all applicants will have one week to apply. Informational advertisements will be placed on various social media platforms, print newspapers as well as radio. Shortlisted candidates will be informed by the 19th January and will be invited to a two-day recruitment day, which will be held in Lusaka on the 24th and 25th January .

Young people with a minimum Grade 12 qualification or equivalent with passes in Mathematics and English will fill 30% of the hotel’s positions. An additional qualification is a plus. Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park invites interested candidates with the requisite qualifications and a passion for delivering exceptional experiences to participate in this recruitment process.

Hilton’s future depends on resilient and thriving societies, and this starts with young people. Bright hearted individuals are Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park’s targets and the hotel’s efforts form part of Hilton’s global goal to impact at least one million young people by 2019 by connecting, preparing or employing them.

Tourism is becoming an increasingly important economic sector in Zambia, demonstrating great prospects for continued growth, supported by strong government policy. Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park hopes to educate youth on a career in hospitality and open their eyes to the exciting employment and development opportunities in this growing sector.

Kudzayi Nheweyembwa, general manager, concludes: “It is an exciting time to join Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park. We want to recruit the very best. If you are looking for a career that will open doors all over the world, we can’t wait to meet you! Our various positions will offer people the hands on experience they need to succeed.”