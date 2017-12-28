UPND defends HH’s Prayer United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka has defended his party President Hakainde Hichilema’s ground kissing prayer incident in Mongu.

Reacting to the concerns by a number of people, Mr Katuka said that Mr. Hichilema kissed the road because he viewed it as a memorable place for his treason case and wondered why people perceived the incident as a ritual.

“In life you have memorable times and memorable places. That man went in for four months for no apparent reason and that is something that will remain in his mind for the rest of his life as a human being. Whether today he is president or not, he will remember that place for the rest of his life. The man had never been in a police cell all his life, the first time he was arrested from that point,” said Katuka.

“People are not thinking, they are not reasoning. Right now, we have a national monument in Chileje where Kaunda lived. If Kaunda goes to visit that, is it a ritual, ” he asked.

“Haven’t you seen that the cell in which Mandela was in Robben Island is a national monument? There is nothing wrong and if he becomes president, he should even put a monument there that ‘this is where I was arrested from’ or to say ‘thats the point where the act of a perceived treason took place.’ so it is a memorable place,” said Mr Katuta adding that any normal thinking person can remember such a place.

Mr Katuta also dismissed the labeling of the incident as a ritual and said that Muslims pray by kissing the ground as well.

"What is a ritual? Those who pray kissing the ground like our muslims colleagues, are those rituals? What ritual is there? Did he put any medicine there? It's a place he remembers. Who among those who are talking has ever been locked up for four months? Do they even know what the conditions are in a prison cell for four months? That is nonsense!"