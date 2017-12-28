Police arrest a Lunda chief for criminal trespass and unlawful discharge of a firearm Police in Solwezi have arrested chief Ishima of the Lunda people in Zambezi district for criminal trespass and unlawful discharge of a firearm contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka told ZANIS that chief Ishima, whose names are Isaac Kapinga aged 50, was arrested on December 23, 2017.

Mr. Daka said in August this year, chief Ishima allegedly went to the house of one of his headmen identified as Godfrey Mauma aged 55 where he fired two shots in the air using a pistol whose serial number B442613.

He said this was after Godfrey Mauma was not found at his home.

Mr. Daka said an empty cartridge was recovered from the scene and the suspect was asked to surrender the firearm and licence to the police.

He said the empty cartridge and a firearm were sent to Lusaka for ballistic examination at force headquarters and results indicated that the recovered firearm was the one that expanded the recovered cartridge.

Mr. Daka said the suspect has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

In another development, a 64-year-old man of Kyawama compound in Solwezi district has committed suicide by hanging himself with a sisal rope.

Mr. Daka said the incident happened yesterday at around 17:30 hours.

He said Imileko Banda was found hanging in one of the bedrooms at his house when police visited the scene.

Mr. Daka said the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting burial as no foul play is suspected in his death.