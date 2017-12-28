Leave the selling of Chickens to Zambians and block the Chinese nationals-PAZ The Poultry Association of Zambia (PAZ) in Kitwe District has appealed to government to restrict the involvement of foreign players in small businesses that can be adequately undertaken by Zambians.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Kitwe District PAZ chairman Chabu Nyengele bemoaned the invasion of Chinese nationals in the poultry sector saying they have gravely hurt the local poultry farmers.

Mr. Nyengele said the local farmers are failing to compete with Chinese investors who have a bigger capital and are able to grow their chickens in a shorter period and sell them at a cheaper price.

Mr. Nyengele said government should put measures aimed at protecting the local industries to help them grow.

He added that there was need for government to develop a culture of consulting and to ensure full involvement of citizens on the grass roots in policy formulation.

And Mr. Nyengele said the increased electricity tariffs have negatively affected the poultry sector on the Copperbelt.

He said there has been a drop in the number of local investors that are involved in the poultry sector after the effecting of the electricity tariff hikes in the second and third quarters of this year.

He said the electricity tariff hikes coupled with the invasion of Chinese investors in the poultry sector has pushed local investors out of business.

This year government increased the electricity tariffs by 75 per cent in an effort to make the energy sector attractive for investment as well as balancing the cost of electricity and the cost of its production.