Government to open Military University The Zambia Army will soon have the first-ever Military University in a move that will see the defence save huge amounts of money in training costs.

Zambia Army Commander, Paul Mihova, said plans are underway to transform the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) into a University.

ZANIS in Kabwe reports that Lt Gen Mihova disclosed this through Chief of Policy Doctrine and Strategy Development Branch, Brig Gen Harry Ngusa, during a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe.

Gen Mihova disclosed that the army has factored a total budget of K19 million but will start with an initial budget of K8 million to actualise the transformation.

He said the rest of the budget will be coming in piece meals once the university takes off and the move will help the army save a lot of money in training costs of defence and other military personnel.

The Army Commander observes that the money the army spends on training of defence and other military personnel at various defence universities is bigger than the initial investment.

Gen. Mihova notes that the defence often has to deal with the backlog of payments in training costs to various universities.

And the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, Mabvuto Sakala, described the move as a positive transition and long over-due

Speaking during the same courtesy call on his Central Province counterpart, Chanda Kabwe, Mr Sakala said Cabinet has nodded the move and pledged the government’s support to make sure that the first military university becomes a reality.

Mr Sakala said looking at the deficiencies in public universities, the military university will create an ideal training ground for those wishing to accomplish their professional ambitions.

He said the attainment of social and economic development is impossible without investing in human capital development.

Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary, through his Assistant Secretary, Joshua Kamanya, said the initiative resonates well with the aspirations of the provincial administration.

Mr Kabwe said the transformation of MILTEZ into a military university is a noble venture because other than offering tertiary education, it will create employment for the people of Central Province and the entire country. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: