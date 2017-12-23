Chishimba Kambwili is childish-Kampyongo Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that he didn’t want to lower himself to what he called the childish politics of Chishimba Kambwili because he was above that and accused Mr Kambwili of suffering from acute inferiority complex.

Mr Kampyongo said Mr Kambwili was repelled by the party because he decided to follow Dr Guy Scott who was holding temporal instruments of power following the death of President Michael Chilufya Sata and he only came back after being defeated by former Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the convention.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Kampyongo said Mr Kambwili was suffering from “acute inferiority complex and he has failed to accept his dismissal and had become a roaring lion in the wilderness.

Mr Kampyongo said it was sad that the law maker has continued to make derogatory remarks against the Head of State and the entire Patriotic Front members.

Mr Kampyongo advised Mr Kambwili to check his mental ability because his continuous attacks on innocent people was worrying and questionable.

Mr Kampyongo said it was foolish for the expelled Roan Member of Parliament to now start fighting youths and dragging them to court.

He said Patriotic Front youths were more reasonable than him because they were not ready to involve themselves in politics of insults and quarreling.

He said he will not allow to continue bring anarchy in the party, therefore he should behave in a mature manner as someone inspiring to be a leader.

“He wants evlen go and attack my family, at least I am much better than him because I can account for my family than he wants to be a leader and claims to be rich when he can’t feed his family and I wish he could do the same because his family was economic migrates,” said Mr Kampyongo.

Mr Kampyongo said President Lungu does not owe him anything and he should stop pointing and accusing people of corruption when in fact he was among the corrupt people.

He said President Lungu will not engage himself in petty politics because he had a five year mandate with the people of Zambia which is bringing development.

"You may recall that Mr Chishimba Kambwili was our National Youth Chairman during President Sata's tenure, but he abandoned the youths because he went with the Guy Scott," claimed Mr Kampyongo.