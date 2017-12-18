I am not a Freemason-HH Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that he is not a Freemason.

And Mr Hichilema has again denied ever privatizing any mine.

Making his first ever appearance on the Sunday Interview on ZNBC, Mr Hichilema denied accusations that he belongs to a secret society known as Freemasonry.

He said he is an Adventist who believes that all denominations are one under the Body of Christ.

Mr Hichilema said as an Adventist, he respects Catholics, Evangelicals and all other faiths.

The UPND leader said he has tolerated people who have accused him of being a Freemason for many years but that now time has come to put a stop to that.

He said his lawyers have already drawn up court papers suing some individuals who have relentlessly spread what he called falsehoods about his faith.

Mr Hichilema said most of these will soon be “dancing in court”.

And Mr Hichilema says he never participated in the privatization of any mine during the privatization period.

He said all the records are there at the Zambia Development Agency, the successor organisation to the Zambia Privatization Agency

Mr Hichilema said all those that accuse him of having created his wealth because of the privatization exercise are only interested in spinning facts to suit their own agenda.

He clarified that he created his wealth from the free education he obtained from the Zambian people right through to university.

On the Paradise Papers, Mr Hichilema said he never took any money out of Zambia but that he went to the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market window and raised risk free capital and used part of it to invest back home in Zambia.

He said in other countries, he would be praised for his entrepreneurial spirit that has created jobs for Zambia and not being victimized.

The UPND leader also labelled interviewer Grevazio Zulu ignorant after he liked the PF policies to that of the UPND.

He said the UPND's Ten Point Plan is clear on the policies that the party would implement once elected into governance in sectors such as health, education and agriculture.