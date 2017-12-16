Revise legal fees-PRISCA PRISONS Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) has appealed to the judiciary to quickly revise legal fees and that pro-bonal services should be a reality for the ordinary and poor people to access affordable justice.

PRISCA executive director Godfrey Malembeka said in an interview that justice was a preserve for the rich as it was too expensive for the poor.

He said the judiciary and Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) should put a deliberate move to reduce on the legal fees so that every person could receive the service.

Dr Malembeka said pro-bonal was just on paper and that the judiciary should ensure that the service was effective.

“Everyone should be entitled to legal services, pro-bonal is almost dead there is need for the judiciary to make it active,” he said.

He said it was important for the judiciary to spread the judges across the country for the purpose of speeding up cases and also having legal representation.

“Judges are only in the Copperbelt, Central, Lusaka and Southern provinces for that reason, other provinces do not have state lawyers which make it hard to have legal representation,” he said.

Dr Malembeka said it was imperative for the judiciary to put up judges in all the ten provinces so that legal services could be attainable and available across the country.

He further said the Supreme Court Sitting should also be scaled up to all the provinces unlike the current scenario where they were concentrated in Lusaka and the Copperbelt provinces.

He urged the judiciary not to drag its feet towards revising the legal fees so that people could have equal representation of justice.

