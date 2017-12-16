Land policy coming-Kapata GOVERNMNET will soon come up with a National Land Policy in a bid to bring sanity in the administration of land in the country following anomalies that has seen foreigners acquiring large chunks of land.

Minister of lands and natural resources Jean Kapata disclosed in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times that the policy was currently in its final stage and would be effected early next year.

She said the policy was was concluded after extensive consultations with stakeholders like chiefs, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and several bodies.

She said due to lack proper guideline on land administration, foreigners have continued to acquire huge portions of land.

“The policy will be a guidance in the administration of land, The process of coming up with a land policy is long overdue because it started in 2006, thanks to the current government that has paid attention to this issue by ensuring that the policy is finalized,’ she said.

Mrs Kapata refuted claims that government was giving land to foreigners especially Chinese nationals but insist ed blamed some Zambian land owners who were selling land to foreigners.