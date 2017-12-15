Calendar

Zambia considers sentencing of pregnant women

Zambia Law Development commission Justice Roydah Kaoma shakes hands with Justice Minister Given Lubinda

Government says there is need to look at the law that provide for custodial sentence for pregnant women.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says this is because innocent children end up being confined because of the crime committed by their mothers.
He says it is unfortunate that this law and others could not be changed because of the failed referendum. Mr Lubinda said the current constitution contradicts itself hence the need to refine it.
He said this during the Constitution Law and Constitutionalism Training for civil society. And speaking at the same function one of the participate Macdonald Chipenzi complained that the current constitution is too technical for an ordinary citizen.
Mr. Chipenzi further encouraged government to look for money so that another referendum can be held.

