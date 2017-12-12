59 injured in bus accident

About 59 passengers have been injured in a road accident involving a Zambia-Malawi luxury passenger bus.

The accident happened Monday morning in Rufunsa district.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the accident which occurred along great East Road at Chitemalesa area at around 05.30 hours.

Mrs. Katongo has told ZNBC News that the 53 victims who suffered slight injuries are being treated at Chongwe Hospital while the six who sustained serious injuries are admitted at University Teaching Hospital and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Mrs. Katongo said the Accident occurred when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control owing to excessive speed.

Meanwhile Lusaka province minister Japhen Mwakalombe this afternoon visited the Chongwe road accident victims at Chongwe District Hospital.

Mr. Mwakalombe who is Chongwe MP says quick response from Chongwe District hospital helped save the lives of the people.

And Mr. Mwakalombe said plans by government to upgrade Chongwe District Hospital into a general hospital will improve operations of the hospital as the population of Chongwe has increased.

And Chongwe District Hospital Acting Medical Officer Christabel Mbiiza said 24 of the victims are still being observed.

Meanwhile Chongwe Health Director Charles Msiska thanked Chongwe district hospital management for the quick response.