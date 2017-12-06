Civil servants benefiting from E- voucher cards warned Government has cautioned Public Service Workers against acquiring E-voucher Cards.

Milenge District Agricultural Coordinator Arnold Muimui revealed that some public service workers in district are appearing in the Milenge E-voucher data base the situation he said is unacceptable.

Mr. Muimui has since urged individuals that are appearing in the E-Voucher System not to pay the required K400 for them to access the farming inputs saying the program is for vulnerable small scale farmers who cannot afford to buy inputs.

ZANIS reports that District Agricultural Coordinator said this when gave an update on the Farmers Input Support Program during a meeting for the public service workers at Milenge District Council Hall yesterday.

Mr. Muimui says people should remember that the National Registration Card details in the e voucher system are the same as those at Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) hence those found wanting will have their salaries deducted.