CBU students riot over meal allowances

Posted On : December 6th, 2017 | Updated On : December 6th, 2017
CBU logo

Copperbelt University students in Kitwe on Tuesday night ran violent riot over delayed meal allowances.
Eye witnesses said the riot which started at midnight turned violent and some students were injured in the process after they started throwing stones as riot police moved in to quell the violence.
The students have lost patience after delays from Government to pay them their allowances and vented their anger on the public by taking to Jambo Dive at midnight.
Some of the injured students were admitted to hospital following the riot.
Students have been demanding their allowances but have yet to receive after having been assured.
CBU management was not immediately available for a comment.

