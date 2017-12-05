Mukata’s murder case on today A forensic pathologist from Police headquarters Masakhanov Tajimura has rubbished a postmortem report done by ballistic experts on Namakambwa Kwenda, the security guard UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata is accused of killing at his law firm.

When the matter came up for continued defence before high court judge Susan Wanjelani, Dr. Tajimura told the court that he received an order from the MAGISTRATE TO conduct postmortem on the deceased, and discovered that he was shot from close range.

In his defence last week Mr. Mukata testified that he fired some gun shots in the air to scare away intruders after realizing that his security guard’s life was in danger.

Dr Tajimura who told the court that he has been practicing for 45 years and has been in Zambia since 1995, said the security guard was shot from close range because of the existence of flame burns on the bullet wound which was on the neck.

He explained that if the security guard was shot from a distance, there would not have flame burns on the bullet wound.

Dr Tajimura has also disclosed that he did not find the bullet in the deceased’s body when he conducted postmortem

Asked to explain why the measurements in terms of diameter and depth of the wound differed between those on his report and that of the ballistic experts, Dr. Tajimura explained that he has been a pathologist for over 45 five years, and at no point in his career has seen ballistic experts conduct postmortem, a job he said is supposed to be done by pathologists.

He has since described the report from the ballistic experts as ‘rubbish’.

The matter has since been adjourned to 5th December, 2017, for continued defence. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: