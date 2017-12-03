Govt lifts ban on night driving Government has announced it will lift the statutory ban on public service vehicles driving at night.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says the decision to lift the ban was aimed at effecting a positive growth in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by allowing the wheels of commerce to continue rotating every hour.

He said government was confident with the robust measures that have been put in place to ensure safety is adhered to on Zambian roads.

Speaking when he conducted an on the spot tour of the construction of the 923 metre long permanent rail and road bridge between Zambia and Botswana in Kazungula, Mr. Mutati said public service vehicles will now be allowed to move after 21:00hrs effective Wednesday next week.

“The original intention of the ban was to try and enhance safety on our roads. So the Minister responsible for Transportation has put in adequate measures to ensure that safety requirements are met. So from next week government is going to lift the ban on night driving.” he said.

He further explained the decision to lift the ban will encourage a surge in activity levels for critical sectors of the economy such as mining and agriculture leading to increased job creation.

“In particular the mining sector, they are moving material across mines. I think it is prudent that we allow commerce to move ahead. So next week we are lifting the ban.”

The Minister further expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work on the Kazungula Bridge Project and said the facility will further cement the strong trade and economic ties between Zambia and Botswana.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary- Press at the Zambia High Commission in Botswana Kasabo Kalusa.