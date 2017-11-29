Western PS dispels allegations of importing teachers from other provinces to work in Barotseland Western Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba has dispelled assertions that Government has imported teachers from other provinces to serve in Barotseland at the expense of the locals.

Mr. Liomba held a closed door meeting with some teacher union representatives at his office today to clarify the assertions.

He described as misleading social media reports indicating that teachers who hail from Western Province were left-out and replaced by those from other regions in the 2017 teacher recruitment exercise.

The PS said it was not true that all the newly recruited teachers in the province were chosen based on tribal lines as was being assumed in some quarters of society.

Mr. Liomba clarified that some applicants from Mitete, Lukulu and Kalabo districts could not be recruited because they were not trained from recognised colleges and universities according to the Ministry of General Education standards.

He said contrary to the assertions that 80 percent of the newly recruited teachers were from other provinces, Government had even increased the number for those to be enrolled in the Teaching Service from the initial 200 to 439.

The PS said this was in order to allow for more slots for qualified individuals in the province to apply and be included.

Mr. Liomba challenged teacher unions in the region to always verify facts with concerned authorities before making accusations on matters of public interest adding that such a trend was likely to cause unnecessary suspicions.

He said under the One Zambia One Nation motto everyone was free to work anywhere in Zambia without fear or intimidation as long as they were competent enough to deliver the required services.

And Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia Director of Administration Fitzio Mwauluka thanked the provincial administration for holding a fruitful meeting.

Mr. Mwauluka, however, appealed to the Teaching Council of Zambia to ensure that a list of recognised public and private colleges was published for scrutiny for those wishing to undertake teacher education training.

And one of the newly recruited teachers, Angela Simunza thanked Government for according her chance to serve in the Civil Service and wished those that were not picked to wait for God's time.