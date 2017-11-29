HH is inciting army-Mumbi Phiri The ruling Patriotic Front has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of inciting the army to emulate what the Zimbabwe Defence Forces did leading to the forced resignation of long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.

Mr Hichilema is quoted as saying that what happened in Zimbabwe might happen in Zambia or any other African country.

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri tells QTV News via telephone that it is unfortunate that Mr. Hichilema is inciting the army and other government institutions to emulate what happened in Zimbabwe.

Ms Phiri has since advised Mr. Hichilema t be careful with some of the statements he issues as they have the potential to cause chaos in the country.

She has accused Mr. Hichilema of promoting the unlawful takeover of the elected government.

Ms Phiri states that Commonwealth Special Envoy, Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country should see to it that the UPND Leader is not playing double standards when it comes to dialogue.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has described as careless, irresponsible and dangerous remarks by the UPND Leader.

Mr. Chanda says Mr Hichilema should desist from making inciting statements for the people to rise against the government.

Meanwhile the ruling Patriotic Front in Monze District chairperson Gilbert Mwila has urged UPND Members of Parliament in the district to closely work with the government in taking development to the people.

Mr. Mwila tells QFM News via telephone that it is shocking to see UPND Members of Parliament s in the district distance themselves from government projects, wondering how they will serve the people effectively.

He says it's sad that UPND Members of Parliament even shunned the launch of the 2017/2018 farming season in Monze last Thursday.