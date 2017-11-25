Photos from the colonial archives
Posted On : November 25th, 2017 |
Updated On : November 25th, 2017
Rhodesian soldiers stand next to prisoners and wounded Lumpas after a fight between the Lumpa Church of Alice Lenshina and governmental army August 7, 1964 in Chaipina, North of Rhodesia.
