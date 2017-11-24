Zambia police summons Chishimba Kambwili Zambia police service has summoned expelled Pf Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to the police.

According to a call out dated November 22, 2017 obtained by Muvi TV News, Dr. Kambwili is expected to appear at the police headquarters on Friday 24th November 2017 at 14 hours.

The call out issued by Lusaka division police headquarters officer in charge is asking Dr. Kambwili to report to the anti-fraud office for investigations.

It further states that Dr. Kambwili will not be detained longer than necessary.

Dr. Kambwili has of late been critical of the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.