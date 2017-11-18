“Robert and Grace are prepared to die” – Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao, Robert Mugabe’s nephew, had some fighting words on Saturday.

Speaking to Reuters from South Africa, Zhuwao said Mugabe had no intention of stepping down and he and his wife Grace are “ready to die for what is correct”.

He said that he last spoke to members of the family on Friday and that Mugabe had hardly slept since the military seized power on Wednesday but his health was otherwise “good”.

This comes in the wake of a military takeover – referred to by them as a “bloodless correction” and not a coup, which began late on Tuesday.

Since then, there have been conflicting reports over how things are playing out. Many reports have said that Mugabe is refusing to go, while others have said that he is willing to hand over power “soon”. Mugabe was pictured with army generals on Thursday and made a public appearance on Friday. He did not speak here, though, and the way forward for Zimbabwe remains unclear.

Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets in Harare on Saturday in unprecedented anti-Mugabe marches. People were seen cheering as road signs bearing Mugabe’s name were destroyed – acts that would have been unthinkable just a week ago.

South African President, Jacob Zuma, who sent special envoys and chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), released a statement on Saturday saying he was “cautiously optimistic” about the way forward. Zimbabweans, however, want Zuma and SADC to stay out of their business.

“Shut up Zuma,” a sign seen at protests in Harare read on Saturday.

Courtesy of Reuters Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Breaking news Previous Post Next Post » Comment: