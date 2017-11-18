Fairmount Hotel on fire Part of Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone was on Friday evening on fire.

The fire which started at about 18:30 hours only affected the night club at the Hotel while the rest of the Hotel still remained intact.

Police say the value of damage caused has not yet been ascertained.

According to management of the Hotel, fire is believed to have started from an Aircon.

Police and other stakeholders will carry out an independent investigation to establish the cause of fire.

Quick action by fire fighters prevented the fire from spreading to the other part of the Hotel.