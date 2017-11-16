Lungu sends Kalaba to Zimbabwe President Lungu has dispatched Foreign Minister, Harry Kalaba, to Botswana, for an urgent consultative meeting of the SADC Organ in order to contribute to the efforts being made by the SADC Leadership to address the situation in Zimbabwe.

In a statement released to the media by the Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Docus Chileshe, the ministry said that, as a Troika member of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Zambia is engaged with the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe, through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry further advised Zambian nationals based in Zimbabwe to exercise caution and ensure that they maintain contact with the Zambian Embassy in Harare.

Meanwhile, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has this morning written to SADC Chairman President Jacob Zuma to seek clarifications on the grave situation political situation in Zimbabwe.

In the letter addressed Dr Bongani Nggulunga, a Presidential Aide the Presidency, Sinkamba is seeking an explanation on whether SADC, through the Security Organ had taken immediate and effective preventive steps aimed at averting the military coup, considering that a threat had earlier been made by the Zimbabwe Army Commander earlier in the week.

“In light of the grave situation in Zimbabwe, and the fact the Army Commander had threatened to intervene militarily earlier in the week, we seek an explanation from the SADC Chair whether, in line with SADC Protocol, the Security Organ did take immediate and effective preventative action aimed at averting a military coup or an act of aggression in that country,” Sinkamba stated.

Sinkamba would also like to know whether the Chairperson has initiated an action to compel the soldiers to return to the barracks before any negotiations for the transition to a legitimate and representative government are initiated.

“Second, we would like to know whether the Chairperson has since initiated an action to compel the soldiers to immediately withdrawal to the Barracks. We believe that no negotiations to secure a transition to a legitimate and representative government should be initiated in Zimbabwe before the soldiers withdrawal to the barracks,” he said in the letter.

He also wants to know whether appropriate military intervention, as a last resort, is on the table, to prevent military coups or such acts of aggression in SADC Member States.

"We believe that SADC should emulate ECOWAS in this regard, otherwise, the era of coups will creep in our region. What would stop the DRC Army to emulate the Zimbabwean Army? What would stop the Army in Mozambique to emulate the same?" he concluded.