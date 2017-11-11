Inonge Wina comments on HH being name in the Paradise Papers Vice President Inonge Wina has said that Zambians that judge for themselves on the moral stance of opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, who was named in the Paradise Papers which reveal wealthy people stashing money in countries deemed tax havens.

Responding to a question in parliament today by Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga who wanted to find out government’s stance on the matter where UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is named and linked to various companies abroad which have been buying shares in Zambian companies, the Vice President said that investing in offshore accounts is usually synonymous with illicit acts.

The Vice President noted that some opposition leaders have been under declaring their net worth leaving out assets abroad which are denying the country the much-needed tax.

And the Vice President has advised Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili to be conducting proper investigations instead of making allegations. This was after Mr. Kambwili asked about reports that Swaziland King Mswati who was recently in Zambia on a private visit had come to conclude a deal for the setting up of a fourth mobile service company.

Mrs. Wina said she is not aware of such a matter because King Mswati’s visit was meant to strengthen bilateral relations with Zambia and promote the tourism industry.

She however noted that the setting up of a mobile service company is vital for competition and that all investors are welcome. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: