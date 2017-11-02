Probe Sata, Mwanawasa’s deaths LATE republican President Michael Sata’s death was very suspicious and it is imperative that government sets up a public inquiry to probe it, former UPND presidential spokesperson Edward Mumbi has said.

And Mr Mumbi said there was need for the government to extend a public inquiry to probe the deaths of both President Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa.

He was reacting to former republican vice-president, Enock Kavindele’s demand that government must set up a public inquiry to probe the deaths of presidents Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa, who both died while in office.

Last week, Mr Kavindele demanded that government should immediately come up with a commission of inquiry under “Public Inquiries Act” to investigate the circumstances that led to Mr Sata’s death.

Mr Kavindele said when President Sata fell ill many stories had been told and was flown to so many cities all over the world to seek medical attention.

He reiterated that since Mr Sata was not an ordinary person but an elected and sitting head of State and Zambians needed to know what happened to their leader.

Mr Kavindele justified his demand by stating that even President Trump had opened to the public the findings of the inquiry on what led to the death of J.F Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Mr Mumbi has backed calls for government to set up a public inquiry to probe the death of Mr Sata saying the move was long overdue.

Mr Mumbi said there were a lot of speculations concerning the death of Mr Sata and Mr Mwanawasa, adding it was incumbent upon the government to help respond to these speculations.

Mr Mumbi further said there have been a lot of unspoken suspicions surrounding the death of Mr Sata, saying that a probe was a must. “It will be very important for the government to set up a public inquiry to probe the deaths of our late republican Presidents, in that their deaths were not completely viewed as natural deaths,” Mr Mumbi said.

He said it was sad that the mystery behind the death of such a towering personality has not been reviewed yet.

He said that Zambians would be interested in knowing the circumstances that led to the deaths of the late Presidents.