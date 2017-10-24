RB commends governments efforts to fight cancer Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has commended government for its fight against cancer.

Mr. Banda says government has invested in many cancer detection equipment, a move that will save a lot of lives.

Due to globalisation and a change in lifestyle in Africa, there is a rise in non communicable diseases which includes cancers.Worldwide there are 14 million new cases of cancer.57% of these are in developing countries. It is projected that by 2030 there will be 21 million new cancer cases.(Globocan 2012)

A disproportionate number of cancers in Africa are caused by infectious diseases. 56% of cancers in Africa affect women.

In light of this Former President Rupiah Banda has urged women and men to go for early cancer screening because the disease is life changing and requires a lot of resources.

The former President says it is important that men also take up the screening and not only women.The Former President was speaking when he appeared on a ZNBC TV programme Sunday Interview.October is breast Cancer awareness month.