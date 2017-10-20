Show evidence of corruption-Inonge Wina Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged those claiming to have evidence on corruption in government to submit their facts to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC.

Mrs. Wina says some Members of Parliament and other stakeholders have been claiming to have evidence of alleged corrupt activities which they have not submitted to the authorities.

The Vice President says fighting corruption is not only Government’s responsibility but a responsibility for all citizens.

Mrs. Wina was responding to a question from Mafinga Member of Jacob Siwale during the Vice President’s question time this morning.

Mr. Siwale asked the Vice President what government was doing to people claiming to be in possession of evidence leading to alleged corrupt government dealings.

And Mrs. Wina says fighting corruption should not be used for political acrimony but endorsing sanity in the country.

She says President Edgar Lungu is addressing the current alleged corruption activities in public offices.

Mrs. Wina adds that this is why the Head of State challenged people with evidence in the procurement of fire tenders to give evidence to the ACC.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina says Government has mobilised resources to address the prevailing influx of asylum seekers in some parts of Luapula Province.

Mrs. WINA says the continuous entrance of asylum seekers has remained a challenge but that government remains vigilant to address the problem.

The Vice President was responding to Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga who wanted to know what measures Government has put in place to address the high number of refugees entering the country.

