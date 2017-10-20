Photos from the colonial archives
Posted On : October 20th, 2017 |
Updated On : October 20th, 2017
Blast from the Past-British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan later Earl of Stockton inspecting a guard of honour of the First Kings Rifles in Lusaka Northern Rhodesia
