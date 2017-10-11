UK to invest K 62 million for bursaries H.E Deputy Briitish High Commissioner, Andrew Hamilton, has announced that the UK is investing over 62 million Kwacha in an education bursary initiative.

He announced this ahead of International “Day of the Girl” celebrations that fall today 11th October 2017. Mr Hamilton emphasised the importance of girls education as an investment rather than a donation.

“The UK is investing over 62 million Kwacha, specifically in this bursary programme. The yields from investing in girls’ education are substantial. An educated girl is likely to increase her personal earning potential, as well as reduce poverty in her community. According to the World Bank, the return on one year of secondary education for a girl correlates with as high as a 25% increase in wages later in life,” he said.

He was speaking when he officiated at the pre-screening event for a documentary that will premiere on ZNBC TV at 20hrs on 11th October 2017 to commemorate “International Day of the Girl” 2017. The documentary focuses on the girl-child education bursary programme that is supported by UKaid and British Council Zambia through the Zambia Accountability Programme (ZAP).

“As we look forward to commemorating the International Day of the Girl, with the global theme of ‘Girls’ Progress = Goals Progress: What counts for girls’. I really hope that we will start the conversation of what really does count for girls,” he concluded.

On Wednesday 11 October 2017, ZAP will premiere a film titled – ‘NyamukaMoye!’ in commemoration of International Day of the Girl (IDG). The film sets out the need for supporting girls with bursaries, achievements of beneficiaries and the importance of support networks in increasing access to and retention of girls in education. The role of teachers in providing mentorship is highlighted.

Funded by the UK’s Department for International Development, ZAP has been providing grants to two education-focused civil society organisations (CSOs): Zambia Open Community Schools (ZOCS) and Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) with the aim of improving access and retention to secondary and tertiary education for young people, particularly girls from rural areas. ZAP also supports education policy advocacy work of Restless Development, World Vision International and the umbrella – Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC). Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: