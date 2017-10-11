Four former first ladies light up fashion show for free sanitary pads Four former first ladies on Saturday participated in a fashion show to raise funds for distribution of free sanitary pads to rural and vulnerable school girls.

The show held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel featured Mrs. Vera Tembo Chiluba, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, Mrs. Thandiwe Banda and Dr. Christine Kaseba in an unprecedented demonstration of support to the event organized by Smart Brands Limited.

The outfits for the First Ladies were designed and made by fashion designer Chisoma Lombe.

The four former First Ladies were modelling for a project initiated by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande to raise funds for distribution of free sanitary pads to rural and vulnerable school girls.

Mr Kopulande said the event was a follow up to the plea he made in his maiden speech to Parliament on 1st November 2016 to assist in the distribution of free sanitary pads.

Freedom Fighters Mama Chibesa Kankasa and Mrs. Christine Mulundika, Copper Rose, a specialized NGO in Menstrual health also attended the event as well as Ms. Mwenya Mapoma from the Graça Machel Trust attended the event along with a number of corporate sponsors.

Mr Kopulande thanked all the former First Ladies for their support in this effort saying it was humbling to see the enthusiasm with which they came to help build mother Zambia by doing something to allow that poor girl child in the rural and other deprived areas get an education, the very first step in empowering the women.

“To you First Ladies, I cannot find enough words to thank you but only to pray that the Almighty God continues maintaining in each one of you the spirit of service that you demonstrated while you worked with your dear husbands in the Office of President of our country. You have inspired me greatly in the cause of girl child education and I will continue this advocacy as I serve as Member of Parliament for Chembe,” Mr Kopulande said.

He added, "You further inspired many young women who were present at the event and you will indeed inspire those who will just hear about the event. You inspired all those who invested their time in organizing the fashion show and all those that contributed to the success of the event."